CORUNNA — Officials say one new confirmed case of COVID-19 has been discovered in Shiawassee County.
The Shiawassee County Health Department Tuesday announced total cases increased to 244. An additional two people are considered recovered, bringing recoveries to 208.
Deaths held steady at 26, leaving 10 known active cases of the respiratory virus in Shiawassee County.
Officials say they have tested 4,357 people to date in the county.
Statewide, confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 60,189 with 5,790 deaths. The state reported 125 new cases over the previous day, as well as 18 deaths. There are more than 9,500 known active cases in the state.
Statewide deaths were up sharply over the previous two days when just two and three deaths were linked to the respiratory virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.