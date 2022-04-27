The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Youth Committee is hosting Teen Health Day from 3 to 6 p.m. May 5 at McCurdy Park.
This event is open to all Shiawassee County middle and high school students and is free.
“We are excited to host this event as a way to help teens de-stress before finals by providing activities, food and even a DJ,” a press release states.
Students that pre-register will have their names placed twice into a raffle drawing bucket. There will be prizes, food, yoga, health trivia, music and other activities.
