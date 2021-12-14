County health department announces new COVID-19 app, website

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Monday announced it has launched a new COVID-19 informational smart phone/tablet application and web page.
The new platform, officials said in a press release, will serve as the county’s informational hub for COVID-19.
Resources such as COVID-19 vaccines, testing, statistics, communications, isolation/quarantine, schools, and businesses/workplaces will be available on the new platform.
Individuals and business owners will be able to self-report if they or an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 to assist with case investigations.
Residents will be able to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine and get access to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) resources.
The new platform is designed to be more user friendly for smartphones, tablets and desktops. Residents interested in downloading the application can find the QR code on the health department Facebook page or website.
The icon that will appear after downloading the app will be the Shiawassee County Health Department logo.
Residents using a desktop or laptop can view the new platform as a regular web page after clicking the quick link “COVID-19” on the health department website homepage.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Monday announced there had been 16,143 new cases of COVID in Michigan from Saturday to Monday, as well as 160 deaths.
The state now has seen 1.4 million cases and 25,240 deaths overall.
Memorial Healthcare, which had reported as many as 36 people hospitalized with COVID-19, Monday reported 29 patients, including three in the ICU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.