OWOSSO — The Salvation Army Owosso will begin taking donations of coats for children and adults of all sizes on Oct. 1.
The Coats for Kids drive will take place from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. Coats donated should be new. The Salvation Army will be taking donations of kids coats of all sizes, teen sizes, and adult sizes, with a need for big and tall sizes as well.
The Salvation Army Owosso also accepts donations of hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, socks, and boots. Distribution of the donated coats will occur from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 4. Coats will continue to be distributed as needed until January.
The Salvation Army Owosso has 10 dropoff locations where new coats may be dropped, including: Ruthy’s Cleaners (in Owosso and Durand), The Salvation Army Business Office, Biggby Coffee, Foster Coffee Company, YMCA, Baker College, Team One Credit Union, Qdoba and Deisler Outdoor Power Equipment in Corunna. Look for bins marked with the Coats for Kids logo.
The Salvation Army Owosso invites the community to support those in need this fall season by helping children and adults to stay warm in the harsh elements.
For more information, visit salarmyowosso.org/ or on Facebook at facebook.com/Owossosalvationarmy.
