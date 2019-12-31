Christmas giving

St. Paul Catholic School since early November has been involved in a variety of service activities. The activities kicked off with a food drive competition for the Michigan/Michigan State game, which brought in almost 1,200 non-perishable food items to benefit the parish food pantry. Later, students brought in jars of peanut butter and jelly in support of the Memorial Healthcare’s drive. In November, students paid for the opportunity to wear pajamas and donated new pajamas to support a program sponsored by Scholastic Books. In December students dressed in silly clothes for “Extravaganza Day,” which, along with a casual for a cause day, raised more than $300 for student council to spend purchasing gifts for the parish giving tree. The fifth-grade students collected $140 for Toys for Tots. All classes also sang with Vocal Variations, a group that provides special needs adults opportunities to sing and perform for others. In addition, the kindergarten, first grade and second grade visited The Meadows and sang carols for the residents. All students created Christmas cards for homebound parish members.

