MIDLAND — Congressman John Moolenaar invites students in Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District to enter the 2019 Congressional App Challenge.
The contest is open to all K-12 students in the Fourth District. Students can compete individually or in teams of up to four people.
The winning individual or team from the Fourth District will have their app displayed in the U.S. Capitol. They will also have the option to attend an event in Washington, D.C., where they will showcase their app alongside other winning students from across the United States.
Entries must be submitted on the Congressional App Challenge website. Rules and a checklist for submissions are online at congressionalappchallenge.us.
The deadline for entries is Nov. 1.
Additional questions about the App Challenge can be directed to Congressman Moolenaar’s Washington, D.C. office at (202) 225-3561.
The Fourth Congressional District is made up of Clare, Clinton, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, Shiawassee and Wexford counties, as well as parts of Montcalm and Saginaw counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.