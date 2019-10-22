Courtesy Photo
MANUFACTURING TOUR
In celebration of National Manufacturing Day, first Friday of October, students from across Shiawassee County gathered to learn about careers in modern manufacturing. The day began at the D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center in Owosso with presentations from Lory Thayer of MiSTEM Network and Justin Horvath of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) outlining career opportunities. Following the presentations, students toured Allied Motion, Motor Products, Aptek, CIE Newcor MTG, Compak Webcor, National Composites, Owosso Graphic Arts, Sakor Technologies, TiAL Sport and Tri-Mer Corporation. Allied Motion’s Jim Hathaway takes area students on a tour of the company’s Owosso facility.
