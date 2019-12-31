STUDENTS DONATE HOMEMADE BLANKETS

Third-graders at Laingsburg Elementary School made fleece blankets for the Laingsburg Area Food Bank this winter. Every year, Christine Samson’s class does a community service project instead of having a traditional gift exchange. “This is a great way for students to think about others and to learn how good it feels to help those who need something extra during the holidays. I could not have done this without the generosity of a grandmother who donated and precut all the fleece,” she said. Tricia Butch, a volunteer from the Laingsburg Food Bank, collected the blankets. She told students they, “provided warmth through their giving.” Sixteen fleece blankets were made and donated to the Laingsburg Area Food Bank, 210 N. Crum St.

 Courtesy Photo

