STUDENTS DONATE HOMEMADE BLANKETS

Third-graders at Laingsburg Elementary School made fleece blankets for the Laingsburg Area Food Bank this winter. Every year, Christine Samson’s class does a community service project instead of having a traditional gift exchange. “This is a great way for students to think about others and to learn how good it feels to help those who need something extra during the holidays. I could not have done this without the generosity of a grandmother who donated and precut all the fleece,” she said. Tricia Butch, a volunteer from the Laingsburg Food Bank, collected the blankets. She told students they, “provided warmth through their giving.” Sixteen fleece blankets were made and donated to the Laingsburg Area Food Bank, 210 N. Crum St.
Sign up for our E-mail Lists
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with murder, mutilation
- Latunski arraigned on murder, mutilation charges
- Sheriff's Office, Durand Eagles team up to deliver gifts to area children
- Ready to rock the block
- Christmas 'miracle'
- Train derailment shuts down traffic
- Police investigating apparent homicide near Morrice
- Corunna dam work to resume
- Making an impact
- Horvath again earns economic development certification
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- President is right to call press enemy of the people (5)
- Trump's evangelical support curious (3)
- Clean power will kill Michigan (3)
- Moolenaar joins president in violating oath of office (3)
- There's no such thing as a good Republican (2)
- Writer’s sense of humor is enlightening (2)
- Trump's Dingell comments reprehensible (1)
- Don’t sell your soul to Donald Trump (1)
- Republican Moolenaar criticizes move toward impeachment (1)
- Trump had right to ask Ukraine for aid (1)
Online Poll
What New Year’s resolutions are you making?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.