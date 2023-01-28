SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF JANUARY 23, 2023
7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Wayne LeDuc at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc, Michael Carr, Brian DeLorge, Helen Granger, Becky Smith, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: John Sarrazin.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Dawn Parker, The Argus-Press; Chuck Kerridge.
APPROVE AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to approve the agenda with the following corrections:
Removal Consent Agenda 3.
Add to Consent Agenda 3. Excuse Becky Smith from the December 5, 2022 regular council meeting.
Addition to Items of Business 6. Consider Board/Commission Re-appointments and New
Appointments.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed the request to change the council meeting schedule for February 2023 and indicated that he has received two requests for council/mayor pay and will be adding an item of businesses for the February meeting.
CONSENT AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of December 5, 2022.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 11-18-22 through 12-1-22, 12-2-22
through 12-22-22 and 12-23-22 through 1-12-23.
3. Excuse Becky Smith from the December 5, 2022 regular council meeting. (This item
was added to the agenda)
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider February Council Meeting Schedule Changes.
Carr moved, Smith seconded, to approve the February council meeting schedules change as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Set Public Hearing for dissolution of Softball Commission Ordinance.
Carr moved, Smith seconded, to set the public hearing for February 13, 2023 for dissolution of Softball Commission Ordinance.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Smith, Carr, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED
Consider 4th of July Fireworks Proposal & Permit.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed the proposals the city received and indicated that one company had pulled out last minute due to crew availability. Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve Wolverine Fireworks Display three (3) year contract.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Smith, Carr, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED
Consider Proposal for North Shiawassee Street Widening Design & Construction Engineering.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed the design and construction for North Shiawassee Street. Smith moved, Granger seconded, to proceed with the feasibility design review for North Shiawassee Street.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: DeLorge, Granger, Smith.
No: Carr, Spannagel.
Motion CARRIED
Consider Personnel Manual Updates.
Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer, discussed the requested changes and indicated additional changes that were missed. Granger moved, Smith seconded, to approve the Personal Manual Updates as presented with additional changes as discussed.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED
Consider Board/Commission Re-appointments and New Appointments. (This item was added to the agenda) Smith moved, Granger seconded, to approve the board/commission re-appointments and new appointments as followed:
Re-Appointments:
New Appointments:
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to adjourn at 8:10 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
________________________________________
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
