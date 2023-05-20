REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF MAY 15, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Wayne LeDuc at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc, Michael Carr, Brian DeLorge, Helen Granger, John Sarrazin, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: Becky Smith.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Mark Schmitzer, Chief of Police; Michael Luongo; Mike White; Earle Knapp; Kim Mitosinka; Cody Baker, Waste Management; Gary Hicks, Priority Waste; Jesse Levesque; Jami Anderson, Granger Waste Service; Joe Nash, Ace Pyro.
APPROVE AGENDA
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the agenda with the following changes:
Add to Consent Agenda 5. Excuse Becky Smith from the May 15, 2023 regular council meeting due to personal conflicts.
Remove from Item of Business 7. Consider 2022-2023 Budget Amendments.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
Earl Knapp, 400 E. McArthur, presented to the council a proposed to hold a Shiawassee County First Responders Emergency Fund Fundraiser to be either a standalone event or in conjunction with some other activity.
Kim Mitosinka, 324 E. Mack, expressed her frustration with the city after being denied a fence permit and presented photos to the mayor of the proposed fence she was requesting to install.
Cody Baker, Waste Management, thanked the council for considering them for curbside collection.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Nothing to report.
CONSENT AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of April 17, 2023.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 4-7-23 through 4-20-23 and
4-21-23 through 5-4-23.
3. Accept the resignation of Jan Scott from Election Board effective immediately.
4. Accept appointment of Tami Sawyer to Election Board for an indefinite term and Gary Granger to the Planning Commission for a term to expire 12/31/2023.
5. Excuse Becky Smith from the May 15, 2023 regular council meeting due to personal conflicts. (This item was added to the agenda.)
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider Traffic Control Order for East Exit of 2420 East Main.
Sarrazin moved, Spannagel seconded, to approve Traffic Control Order for East Exit of 2420 East Main as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Set Public Hearing for Ordinance 23-05 Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions for June 5, 2023.
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to set the public hearing for Ordinance 23-05 Offenses and
Miscellaneous Provisions for June 5, 2023 at 7:05 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider 2023 Immanuel Baptist Church Fireworks Permit.
Joe Nash, Ace Pyro, presented the proposed fireworks show and thanked the Corunna/Caledonia Fire Department for their help the previous year. Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the Immanuel Baptist Church Firework Permit for June 25, 2023 as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider Curbside Collection Bids for 2023 -2027.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, presented the curbside collection bids that were submitted. Mr. Sawyer reviewed the cost comparisons with council, highlighting the pros and cons of each. Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to award the Curbside Collection Bid to Priority Waste for 2023-2027 to include recycling.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: DeLorge, Granger, Sarrazin, Spannagel.
No: Carr.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider Fireworks Permit for July 4, 2023.
Carr moved, Spannagel seconded, to approve the Firework Permit for July 4, 2023 for the City of Corunna as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Presentation of Budget Recommendation for 2023/2024.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, stated the following:
The 2022/2023 Budget Recommendation worksheets and summary are included in your Drop Box Budget Work Session Materials Folder. The following is a summary of the proposed budget recommendation.
All Funds Revenues total $34,907,092 with All Funds Expenditures of $36,334,166 with a Net Decrease to All Funds Balance of $1,464,435, resulting in an estimated year end All Funds Reserve of $6,709,552.
Outstanding Bonds as of July 1, 2023 total $1,668,175 and Outstanding Installment Loans total $300,070. Budgeted Debt Reduction is $570,567. The city remains well below its combined debt limit of $17,200,229. Additional intergovernmental utility infrastructure debts total $1,870,934.
Total Retirement Liabilities as of 12/31/2021 total $7,080,641 with $6,852,630 in Assets for a 96.78% funding ratio. Budgeted retirement contributions total $532,212 (including a required contribution of $80,892). The city currently has no unfunded Retiree Health Obligations.
General Fund Revenues of $2,528,470 (Decrease of 7.23% from 2022/2023 Amended) including a Reduction to Fund Reserve of $30,197. This reduction to Fund Balance will result in an estimated year end Fund Reserve of $1,019,261 (40.32%).
Adjusted for restricted/directed revenues, General Fund Net revenues are $1,871,136. Of which budgeted is; $99,899 to Contingency Reserve (5.33%), $303,361 to Administration (16.19%), $564,315 to Public Safety (30.12%), $110,000 to Recreation & Parks (5.87%), $152,037 to Equipment Rental/Purchase (8.11%), $310,259 to Unfunded Retiree Obligations (16.56%).
No force reductions are anticipated in the budget year. General operations and service offerings remain status quo, with the addition of curb-side recycling services for city curb side refuse customers.
$20,792,113 in Major Project and $321,062 in Minor Projects are budgeted, to include Street Projects ($2,120,000), Municipal Building Improvements & Security ($100,000), Sidewalk/Trail/James Miner Improvements ($175,000), Sanitary Sewer Improvements/Bond Payments ($175,558), Water Improvements/Bond Payments ($104,675), I&I Separation ($200,000), Public/Park Gathering Space improvements ($1,030,000), Proposed Drinking Water (DWSRF) Projects ($17,075,000), Water/Sewer Projects ($414,500), Curbside Recycling ($30,720), Alley Maintenance Materials ($2,500), Tree Plantings/Removals & Brush Yard Maintenance ($20,000), Park/Commission Improvements & Events ($179,000), Downtown Façade, Parking, Loan Payments, Maintenance & City Center Improvements ($141,727), Fire Equipment purchase/maintenance and loan payments ($65,222), River Access/Dam Completion ($50,000), and Storm Sewer Improvements ($35,000). Note that some of these projects will span over a period of several budget years, and several are dependent upon grant approvals. Potential Street Projects include North Shiawassee 3-lane Widening from Bridge to St. Mary Street, the South ½ of Parmenter Road, and Chip Seal and Crack Repair on various streets all around town.
With ongoing projects at the Mid-County Waste Water Treatment Plant, Owosso Water Plant, and Owosso Water Rate Adjustments, Water/Sewer rates will see an increase. A typical User (5,000 gal/mth) will see an increase in their water/sewer bill of $5.85, resulting in a ten-year net-increase of $17.25/mth (21.00% over 10 years).
City-Wide Curbside Garbage Collection is expected to increase from $11.70 to $13.40 to accommodate a new 5-year service contract, which includes the addition of bi-weekly curb side recycling.
Over the past 20 years, Revenue Sharing has been reduced by $20,147 (-4.642%). Over this same time period, the combined City Millage Levy has been reduced by 4.1355 Mills (- 22.23%). During this period, Taxable Value has increased by 36.59%, resulting in an overall Property Tax Revenue increase of $67,603 (6.73%). Adjusted for inflation, the city is operating with $621,978 in reduced operating revenues ($407,807 in reduced losses after the PPT loss reimbursement). The loss of revenue with increases to healthcare cost, unfunded retiree obligations, and ever-increasing regulations create substantial obstacles in providing adequate service levels to our residents. Successfully funding retirement liabilities (110- 120%) will provide substantial relief for years to follow.
Inflation and new residential and commercial construction could increase the tax base by as much as ~6% in the 2023/2024 year, compared to ~12% in the 2022/2023 year. Combined Marihuana Establishment license fees and Sales Tax Disbursements will build to provide additional revenues over several years. We anticipate a significant amount of financial support to our Parks and Recreation and Downtown Development programs. This growth should help avoid cuts to services in subsequent budget years. The budget attempts to maintain service levels, while continuing to invest in infrastructure, municipal facilities and quality of life initiatives, all while reducing unfunded legacy costs and debt obligations and maintaining a healthy fund reserve. A 55-page Preliminary Budget Recommendation Summary resultant from the 141-page Budget Detail Worksheet was provided previously.
No action taken.
Consider 2022-2023 Budget Amendments. (This item was removed from the agenda.)
Consider 2023-2024 Budget Work Sessions.
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to set the 2023-2024 Budget Work Session for May 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. located at the Community Center.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Gary Hicks, Priority Waste, thanked the council for awarding his company the garbage bid.
CLOSED SESSION
Land Acquisition.
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to leave regular meeting and enter into closed session for the purpose of discussion on Land Acquisition.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 8:58 p.m.
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to leave closed session and enter back into regular session.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: DeLorge, Granger, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 9:11 p.m.
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to move forward with the Land Acquisition as discussed during closed session and to designate Joe Sawyer, City Manager, to execute all documents.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to adjourn at 9:12 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor,
Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
For complete minutes, go to www.corunna-mi.gov
Publish: May 20, 2023
