FORECLOSURE NOTICE (ALL COUNTIES) AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: IF YOU ARE A MILITARY SERVICE MEMBER ON ACTIVE DUTY, IF YOUR PERIOD OF ACTIVE DUTY HAS CONCLUDED LESS THAN 90 DAYS AGO, OR IF YOU HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY, PLEASE CONTACT THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PARTY FORECLOSING THE MORTGAGE AT THE TELEPHONE NUMBER STATED IN THIS NOTICE. Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement – Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM a.m./p.m. on July 13, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. Default having been made in the terms and conditions of a certain mortgage made by David L Holbrook and Haley Holbrook of Shiawassee County, Michigan, Mortgagor to Fifth Third Bank (Western Michigan) dated the Nineteenth day of March, 2008, and recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds, for the County of Shiawassee and State of Michigan, on the Thirty-First day of March, 2008, Liber 1121, Page 191, of the Shiawassee County Records on which mortgage there is claimed to be due, at the date of this notice, for principal of $22,795.77 plus accrued interest at 7.49000% percent per annum. Which said premises are described as follows: All that certain piece or parcel of land situated in the City of Durand, in the County of Shiawassee and State of Michigan and described as follows to wit: Lot 63 of the Plat of Manfred Subdivision #2, City of Durand, Shiawassee County, Michigan, according to the recorded plat thereof, as recorded in Liber 14, Page 267, Shiawassee County Records. Commonly known as: 703 South Gomas Court, Durand, MI 48429 Tax ID: 020-62-063-000-00 If the property is sold at a foreclosure sale the borrower, pursuant to MCLA 600.3278 will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. The redemption period shall be six months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale. Dated: June 9, 2022 By: Benjamin N. Hoen #P-81415 Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co., L.P.A. 965 Keynote Circle Cleveland, OH 44131-1829 Telephone: 216-739-5100 Fax: 216-363-4034 Email: bhoen@weltman.com WWR # 22-000668-1
(06-09)(06-30)
Publish: June 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2022
