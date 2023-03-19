TOWNSHIP OF SCIOTA

Notice of Annual Meeting

and Budget Hearing

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Sciota Township board will hold an annual meeting for the fiscal year 2023-2024 at 6:00 pm on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Sciota Township Hall, 3990 Leland Road, Laingsburg, MI. At this time a public hearing will be held on the proposed township budget followed by an annual meeting at about 6:30 pm. A copy of the budget can be seen by contacting the clerk. The Sciota Township board will provide reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities upon a 5-day notice to the clerk by telephoning 517-651-5286, or by emailing, clerk@sciotatownship.net.

Jamie Parker-Wing

Sciota Township Clerk

8430 W Parker Rd

Laingsburg MI 48848

Publish: March 5 and 9, 2023

