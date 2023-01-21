NOTICE
Village of Morrice
Sewer and Trash Rate Increases
Commencing with the quarterly billing due on March 1, 2023, sewer rates for the Village of Morrice will be adjusted according to Village Resolution No. 05-01, enacted April 27, 2005. The quarterly rate will increase from $108.67 to $113.56 per REU.
In addition, beginning with that same billing, trash collection rates will increase according to the Village’s provider contract. The standard rate will increase from $44.01 to $45.78 per quarter and the senior rate, for those who have achieved the age of 60 years, will increase from $36.90 to $38.40 per quarter.
Also - sewer and trash fees are billed quarterly and due on the 1st of March, June, September, and December. They may be paid at the Village Hall - 401 N. Main Street, mailed to P.O. Box 315, dropped in the payment box at the Morrice Hardware Store or the drop box at the Main Street door of Village Hall. Sewer and trash bills are not routinely, nor do they need to be, added to the summer tax bills. In fact, only bills that are delinquent at the end of the first week of June are added to the summer tax bill. When a past due bill is added to the taxes an additional 8% administrative fee is assessed.
If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Village Clerk at 517-625-4170.
Karen McGuire
Village of Morrice Clerk
Publish: January 21 and 28, 2023
