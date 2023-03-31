City of Owosso
Public Hearing Notice
The City of Owosso Zoning Board of Appeals will conduct the following public hearing at the regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 18, 2023 for the following topic:
PUBLIC HEARING FOR SETBACK VARIANCE:
1. Andrew & Kelly Snyder, 1306 Stinson Street: The applicant is seeking a variance from the Owosso Zoning Ordinance Article XVI. Schedule of Regulations, Sec. 38-351. Schedule limiting height, bulk, density and area by zoning district in the R-1 One-Family Residential District – to allow an attached garage side yard setback to be less than 8 feet from the side lot line. The Owosso Municipal Code requires approval of a dimensional variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals when it can be shown that ordinance standards have been met. The property is zoned R-1, One-Family Residential, where residential uses with attached garages are permitted in that district. The parcel number is 050-603-003-015-00.
The Zoning Board of Appeals meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the City of Owosso Council Chambers, 301 W. Main Street. Persons having any questions regarding these matters are urged to attend this meeting or contact the City Planning and Zoning office at (989) 725-0535.
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours’ notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling Amy Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 W. Main St, Owosso, MI 48867 (989) 725-0500. Website address is www.ci.owosso.mi.us
Publish: March 31, 2023
