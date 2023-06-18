Burns Township Regular Board Meeting Minutes, June 5, 2023
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30 pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to recommend Shiawassee Co. Comm. Dev. approve John & Pam Ebner’s variance requests as presented. Roll Call: Aye 4, Nay 0, Abstained 1. Motion carried.
Motion to recommend Shiawassee Co. Comm. Dev. approve Jim & Tammy Sitko’s variance request as presented. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to recommend Shiawassee Co. Comm. Dev. approve Ryan & Samantha Loftis’ map amendment to rezone a parcel as presented. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: Rita Hooley, Antrim Townships Clerk stated she was available to clarify facts regarding their current contract for fire services.
Mary Adams asked that the board discuss and consider entering into a contract with Antrim Township to provide them with fire services.
Ed Woods suggested the board investigate covering fire services for Antrim Township.
Motion to table discussion regarding entering into a contract with Antrim Township for fire services pending additional information and publish a notice stating the board will be discussing entering into a contract with Antrim Township at the July 10, 2023 Board meeting at 7:30pm. Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
SSESA Ambulance Special Assessment was discussed regarding rates for campgrounds.
Motion to continue discussions with attorney regarding Union Plains Cemetery. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to adopt Consumers Energy Company Gas Franchise Ordinance #2023-1. Roll Call: Aye 5. Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to send a letter of support for Byron DDA’s Riverwalk Project, and the board is in support of them pursuing a Safe Sidewalk Grant. Aye 5. Nay 0. Motion carried.
Building – No new information was provided.
Motion to donate $50 per student to the organization they worked on behalf of at Dumpster Day. Roll Call: Aye 5. Nay 0. Motion carried.
Broadband – TVC is expecting information regarding the ROBIN grant awards in June.
Motion to spend ARPA funds for 2023 Road and Drain Projects. Roll Call: Aye 5. Nay 0. Motion carried.
Extended public comment: Ed Woods stated Shiawassee County Road Commission is not spraying the sides of the roads when applying mineral well brine to the gravel roads.
Next regular board meeting will be July 10, 2023 at 7:30. The meeting is a week later due to the 4th of July holiday.
Meeting Adjourned 9:04 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley,
Clerk/Mary Adams Deputy Clerk
Publish: June 18, 2023
