Middlebury Township
Notice of Public Accuracy Test
of Voting Equipment
For the August 2, 2022 Primary Election
To the qualified electors of the Middlebury Township, Shiawasee County, State of Michigan: Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the electronic equipment that will be used in Precinct 1 for the August 2, 2022, Primary Election is scheduled for July 25 at 3:00 PM in the Middlebury Township Hall located at 7627 W M21. The Public accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programming used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.
Susan Tomasek Swan, Clerk
Middlebury Township
Publish: July 25, 2022
