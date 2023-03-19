CITY OF OWOSSO
PARK RULES AND REGULATIONS 2023
AUTHORITY. These rules are promulgated pursuant to the provisions of Section 21-1 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Owosso, Michigan.
APPLICABILITY. These rules apply to City of Owosso parks, play fields, and other public grounds, hereafter called parks.
CLOSING HOURS. Parks shall be closed to public use between dusk and dawn, except as follows:
1) Bentley Park, Collamer Park, Grove Holman Park (for sledding only), Bennett Field and Rudy DeMuth Fields shall be closed from 11:00 p.m. to dawn.
SWIMMING PROHIBITED. Swimming is prohibited except in designated areas.
FIRES. Fires are restricted to barbecue grills and then only for preparing food.
PROPER DISPOSAL OF REFUSE. Refuse generated during park activities shall be properly disposed of in containers provided for that purpose. Disposal of household refuse in park refuse containers is prohibited.
VEHICLE REGULATIONS. 1) Motorcycles, mopeds, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and the like are prohibited from all park areas except for roadways designated for public travel in accordance with state and local laws, 2) The speed limit in all parks shall be ten miles per hour, 3) Parking shall be restricted to areas designated for that purpose, 4) and no person shall operate any vessel propelled by any machinery other than an electric trolling motor.
PAVILION RESERVATION. Picnic pavilions shall be available on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of use except as follows: Advanced reservations will be taken for each calendar year for the pavilion Bentley Park and Harmon Patridge (Green Meadows) Park. Reservations will be taken beginning the first business day of the New Year.
ALCOHOL USE. Alcoholic beverages shall be prohibited in all parks.
SMOKING. Smoking is strongly discouraged in the city parks. Smoking is prohibited in areas of concentrated use, such as bleacher seats, dugouts, play equipment, and pavilions, if posted.
DOGS. Except as described in the Dog Park section below, dogs shall be leashed and kept under reasonable control at all times.
FIREARMS AND WEAPONS. It shall be unlawful for any person to carry on his or her person or in the passenger compartment of any motor vehicle any dangerous weapon, including but not limited to, segments of chain, hunting knives, jackknives having one (1) or more blades which exceed three (3) inches in length, club, metal pipe, or any other dangerous weapon, unless carried in the normal course of a business or profession, excluding firearms. It shall be unlawful for any person to discharge any firearm, air rifle, air pistol, bow and arrow, sling shot or wrist rocket within the city unless part of an exposition, tournament or range under adult supervision after issuance of a permit by the police department.
USE BY ORGANIZATIONS. Shiawassee County-based organizations shall be permitted the exclusive control of designated areas of city parks, including control during hours the parks are closed to the public, subject to the following conditions:
1) Approved by the city manager or his/her designee;
2) Areas used shall be those not regularly frequented by the public or the areas occupied shall be open to the public; although a fee may be charged for such access;
3) The organizations’ use of the park area shall not violate any local or state law nor unreasonably interfere with the use and enjoyment of adjacent park areas by others;
4) The organizations shall hold the City harmless from liability for incidents arising out of the organizations’ use of the park area and shall provide evidence of insurance coverage;
5) The City reserves the right to direct where organizations’ structures are installed and activities conducted to minimize damage to park property and facilities and to limit interference with the use of adjacent areas of the park.
SCHEDULING AND USE OF ATHLETIC FIELDS.
1) Priority in the use of ball fields, soccer fields and similar athletic facilities in City parks shall be given to organizations scheduling regular games or matches. When the city manager determines that coordination of organizations’ use of such facilities is necessary to avoid scheduling conflicts, he or she shall provide for the development of schedules for such facilities. The city manager shall have the authority to designate organizations to provide for scheduling and oversight of use of athletic fields. Such organizations shall schedule use of the fields in a way that accommodates use by all interested organizations to the greatest extent feasible and to provide for compliance by these rules and regulations by all organizations using the athletic facilities.
2) The city manager shall have the authority to restrict use of athletic fields to avoid excessive wear and tear on facilities.
3) The city manager may authorize organizations to sell concessions at athletic fields and to use City facilities designated for that purpose. Preference in selling concessions may be given to organizations designated to provide scheduling and oversight of the use of athletic fields. Organizations selling concessions at athletic fields shall be responsible for the cleaning of restroom facilities at such fields.
4) Organizations providing for the scheduling and oversight of athletic fields may be permitted to provide for the installation of signs recognizing program sponsors. Such signs shall not advertise specific products or services but shall be limited to the names and logos of sponsors and brief descriptions of the nature of the sponsor’s business. All sponsor signs shall be constructed of material that will withstand customary weather conditions and shall be maintained by the organizations installing them. Signs shall be installed on existing fences so that the message content of the signs is visible from within the athletic fields only. Signs shall be installed only during the usual seasons during which organizations schedule games and matches on the fields.
5) Organizations using athletic fields for scheduled games, matches and practices shall be responsible for removing litter from the areas used for their activities. In addition, organizations shall be responsible for removing and storing any equipment used in their activities. Installation of bleachers or similar facilities must be authorized by the city manager or his/her designee.
6) The city will provide utilities (except for telephone service), refuse disposal and the maintenance of athletic fields in coordination with the needs and schedules of organizations using the fields. Organizations using athletic fields that undertake specific activities uniquely required for their particular use of the fields such as the installation of bases or nets, the painting of lines on fields, etc. require prior approval.
DOG PARK REGULATIONS. Within the designated dog park area in Collamer Park, dogs are permitted under the following regulations. Elsewhere in the city, the city code applies.
1) All dogs must be leashed in the dog exercise area parking lot.
2) Any person bringing a dog or dogs to the dog exercise area must have one leash per dog.
3) There shall be no more than three dogs per person allowed in the dog exercise area. Any person bringing a dog or dogs to the dog exercise area must have at least one dog feces waste bag per dog in his or her possession and must remove any feces deposited by the dog(s) in their care.
4) Persons under sixteen years of age visiting the dog exercise area must be accompanied and supervised by a parent or guardian or other responsible adult with permission of the parent or guardian.
5) No persons under sixteen years of age are allowed in the dog agility area unless accompanied and supervised by a parent or guardian or other responsible adult with permission of the parent or guardian.
6) Each dog shall always be under visual and voice control of the owner or other responsible person at least 16 years of age.
7) All dogs must have current vaccinations and licenses and shall wear a collar with tags as proof thereof.
8) Aggressive dogs, as defined below, are not permitted in or around the dog exercise area, including but not limited to, the parking lot. Owners or other responsible persons will be held legally responsible for any injury caused by a dog that they bring in or around the dog exercise area.
An aggressive dog means:
a. A dog that bites a person. However, a dog shall not be considered aggressive if the dog bites a person wrongfully assaulting the dog or the dog’s owner, or if the dog bites a person after being provoked by that person.
b. A dog that injures or kills another domestic animal without provocation while at the dog exercise area.
9) Female dogs in heat are not permitted in or around the dog exercise area including, but not limited to, the parking lot.
10) Dog owners or other responsible persons shall provide dogs with drinking water while visiting the dog exercise area when weather conditions require.
11) Dog owners or other responsible persons shall not keep dogs enclosed in a vehicle during hot weather which may cause injury to the dog.
12) Any person having knowledge of a dog having bitten, scratched, or injured a person or other animal within the dog exercise area, including but not limited to the parking lot, shall report the incident to the police department.
COMMUNITY GARDENS. Community gardens, as designated on public lands, whether leased or available to the public, shall operate with the following regulations.
1) Garden users must complete the community garden individual waiver as provided by the city in the Building Department.
2) Work on plots must begin within 10 days after the garden has been tilled, if applicable.
3) No synthetic fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides or insecticides are to be used.
4) Work on gardens may only occur between dawn and dusk.
5) No mechanized equipment may be used before 9:00 A.M.
6) Gardens must be kept free from weeds, rotten produce, and plant debris.
7) Stakes, plastics, and garbage must be disposed of in a timely manner.
8) Shared paths between garden plots must be maintained without digging into the main paths; such paths must be kept free of toxic materials and rocks.
9) Children must be supervised.
10) Headphones must be used to listen to the radio or other portable sound equipment.
11) All crops must be legal, non-toxic, and non-hazardous.
12) Other plots and gardens are not to be damaged or harvested by other users.
13) Sales of produce and other products at the garden or in the park is strictly prohibited.
14) No tires are allowed at the garden site.
15) No pets are allowed at the garden site.
SKATE PARK RULES. This is a use-at-your-own risk facility. This facility is non-supervised. Skating, blading and biking are high risk/hazardous activities. By participating you accept that risk and agree to not hold the City of Owosso or its employees responsible for any injuries incurred as a result of use.
1) The use of motorized equipment or other wheeled vehicles is not permitted.
2) The use of proper protective equipment, including helmets and knee, elbow and wrist pads is strongly recommended.
3) Use of the facility is prohibited when wet, rainwater is present or park maintenance is being performed.
4) Graffiti and tagging are strictly prohibited and may result in the removal of offenders from the park and police action.
5) Additional obstacles and/or materials are not allowed at this facility, such as (but not limited to) homemade ramps, boxes, picnic tables, etc.
6) Spectators are not permitted on the ramps.
7) Glass containers are prohibited.
SPLASH PARK RULES. The City of Owosso intends to provide seasonal access to a splash park, to be used at-your-own risk. “Splash Park” is defined as the area upon the concrete pad or access sidewalks.
1) All persons using the splash park do so at their own risk.
2) Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult (18 years or older), and must be supervised by that adult at all times.
3) Running, undue roughness, horseplay, and other undue disturbances are strictly prohibited.
4) Splash Park is designed for recreation purposes and not for bathing. Soaps, detergents, shampoos, and other chemicals or cleansers are prohibited.
5) Climbing or playing on components is not permitted.
6) The City of Owosso is not responsible for lost or stolen articles.
7) Infants must wear swim diapers or rubber pants without diapers. Cutoffs and street shoes are prohibited.
8) Wheeled vehicles, except strollers, walkers and wheelchairs, are not permitted in the splash park area.
9) No animals, except for service animals, are permitted in the splash park area.
10) Radios and other acoustical devices are only permitted when used in conjunction with personal headsets.
11) Pool toys and floats are prohibited.
12) No glass containers of any kind are permitted. No drinks, gum, or food of any kind are permitted.
13)The use of profane language will not be tolerated.
14) Persons with sore or inflamed eyes, colds, nasal or ear discharges, boils or other acute or obvious skin or body infections, or cuts shall be excluded from the splash park.
INJURY TO PARK PROPERTY. No person shall injure, mar or damage in any manner, any monument, ornament, fence, bridge, seat, tree, fountain, shrub, flower, playground equipment, fireplaces, or other public property within or pertaining to the public parks or playgrounds. Any person convicted of damage or injury to public property shall reimburse the city for up to three (3) times the amount of the damage as determined by the court.
VENDING. Vending is permitted on a limited basis after application to the city manager and under the administrative rules set by the city. Applications are available at city hall.
PUBLIC NOTICE. The public shall be deemed to have been properly notified of the provisions of these rules and regulations upon their publication in a newspaper of general circulation in the city at least annually before April 1. Signs may be posted to insure substantial compliance with the provisions of these rules and regulations.
I hereby certify that the foregoing document is a true and complete copy of a policy authorized by the Owosso City Council as a part of the Consent Agenda at the regular meeting of January 17, 2023.
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Publish: March 19, 2023
