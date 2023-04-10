PUBLIC NOTICE
SCIOTA TOWNSHIP
ELECTION COMMISSION
MEETING and
PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
OF OPTICAL SCAN and
AUTO-MARK VOTING EQUIPMENT
Notice is hereby given that Sciota Township will hold an election commission meeting and Public Accuracy Test of the optical scan voting system and the Auto-Mark machine to be used in the May 2, 2023, School Election on
Monday, April 10, 2023
beginning approximately 7:45 p.m.
(after the board meeting)
Sciota Township Hall
3990 Leland Road
Laingsburg, MI 48848
This test is being conducted as required by Michigan law (MCL168.798) to demonstrate to the public that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.
Jamie Parker-Wing, Clerk
Sciota Township
(517) 651-5286
Publish: April 3 and 9, 2023
