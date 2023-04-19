CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 373
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
Perry City Code Section 612.04(b)(5) is amended as follows:
612.04 Dogs
(b) Running at Large; Peace Disturbances. No person shall allow a dog in their care to be in violation of any of the following restrictions:
(1) No person shall permit any vicious dog which he or she is caring for, to be unconfined unless securely muzzled and led by a leash. A dog which has bitten a person or domestic animal without molestation, or which, by its actions, gives indication that it is liable to bite a person or domestic animal without molestation, shall be deemed vicious.
(2) No person who has a female dog in their care shall permit or allow such female dog to go beyond the premises of the care giver when such dog is in heat.
(3) No person who is caring for a dog shall permit it to be unconfined unless under the reasonable control of a person.
(4) No person who is caring for a dog shall permit it to be unconfined at any time unless licensed as required by law and unless wearing its license tag and evidence of rabies immunization.
(5) No person shall allow a dog in their care which, by loud, frequent or habitual barking, yelping or howling, causes annoyance to the people of the neighborhood. (Reference 670.03(j))
This Ordinance shall take effect 30 days from date of publication.
Date Adopted: 04/06/2023 Date Published: 04/19/2023 Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
Shirley Smith, City Deputy Clerk
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 16th day of March, 2023, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 6th day of April, 2023.
Shirley Smith, Perry City Deputy Clerk
Publish: April 19, 2023
