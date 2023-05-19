CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, May 15, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerry C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
The Council greeted four members of this year’s Curwood Festival Royalty and presented them with City of Owosso pins.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
FY2024 DWSRF Project Plan Amendment. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed amendments to the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Project Plan for the 2024 fiscal year. The following person commented in regard to the proposed Project Plan amendment: Eddie Urban. The Council moved to approve the amendment as presented.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke commented on the number of people that attended the Impact Chat held last Thursday as well as the topics that were discussed. He went on to say that he feels that no event organizer will hold another event in town due to the recently implemented fees for the closure of streets and parking lots.
Richard Bowen noted that he lives across the street from Curwood Castle Park and the place really looked great at Christmas time but is now looking a little shabby. He suggested making this park a maintenance priority because it is visited by so many people.
Shelly Ochodnicky said she had attended the Impact Chat on Thursday, and while she thinks the chats are a good idea, she is concerned about the potential for violations of the Open Meetings Act.
Eddie Urban said he always tells people that Owosso is a great place to live with lots to do, and if you have a problem simply go to City Hall and talk to the people there.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika thanked Mr. Bowen for his comments about Curwood Castle Park and said she would forward his concerns to the Historical Commission. She went on to thank all of the volunteers that helped to plant flowers and shrubs at the Gould House recently, with special thanks to Jayne Brown for securing a $3,000 grant for the project. She also congratulated Councilmember Pidek on the recent birth of his son, and highlighted Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart on his receipt of the Chamber of Commerce’s Chairman Award recognizing him for all of the work he has contributed to the community.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
First Reading and Set Public Hearing – Ordinance Amendment – Chapter 19, Offenses. Conducted first reading and set a public hearing for Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed amendment to Chapter 19, Offenses, Article VI, Offenses Against Public Morals, Sec. 110, Drug Paraphernalia of the Code of Ordinances.
MSHDA NEP Grant – Grant Administration Approval. Approved and accepted the terms and conditions of MSHDA Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP) Grant, Grant # HDF-2023-37-NEP in the amount of $75,000, designated authorized signatories for said grant, and authorized implementation of the grant according to the Program Guidelines.
MI-HOPE Grant – Grant Administration Approval. Approved and accepted the terms and conditions of Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-HOPE) Grant, Grant # ARP-2023-37-MIH in the amount of $105,000, designated authorized signatories for said grant, and authorized implementation of the grant according to the Program Guidelines.
Designate New Depository – The State Bank. Authorized new account with The State Bank and approved the City’s participation in an Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) account with The State Bank.
Contract Amendment – SAFEbuilt Michigan, LLC. Approved Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement with SAFEbuilt Michigan, LLC to modify the renewal date to align with the City’s fiscal year.
Change Order – Private Credit Assessment Services. Approved Change Order No. 2 to Purchase Order No. 43789 with S&P Global Ratings for the provision of two private credit assessments associated with the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund Program and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program applications, increasing the amount by $2,625.00 to reflect the change in the project cost for the 2023 CWSRF Project, and further approved payment, including Change Order No. 2, to the firm upon satisfactory completion of the contracted tasks.
Purchase Authorization – BS&A Server and Licensing. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized the purchase of one Dell PowerEdge R650 rack server and corresponding licensing from CDW-G in the amount of $19,819.98 utilizing Sourcewell Contract No. 081419-CDW, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the equipment.
Purchase Authorization – MML Workers’ Compensation Insurance. Authorized the purchase of workers’ compensation insurance policy with the Michigan Municipal League (MML) Workers’ Compensation Fund for the coverage period from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 in the amount of $121,672.00, and further authorized payment up to the total premium amount for the coverage period.
Bid Award – Main Street Plaza Masonry Repair. Approved bid award to Bornor Restoration, Inc. of Lansing, Michigan for the Main Street Plaza Masonry Repair bid in the amount of $34,860.00 and approved payment to the contractor upon satisfactory completion of the project.
Purchase Authorization - Ferric Chloride. Authorized a purchase agreement with PVS Technologies, Inc. for Ferric Chloride utilizing the Lansing Board of Water & Light’s joint purchasing consortium Competitive Bidding Program in the amount of $1,150.00 per dry ton, with an estimated annual contract of $98,325.00, and authorized payment based on unit prices for actual quantities required for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
Purchase Authorization - Sodium Hypochlorite. Authorized a purchase agreement with JCI Jones Chemicals, Inc. for Sodium Hypochlorite utilizing the Lansing Board of Water & Light’s joint purchasing consortium Competitive Bidding Program in the amount of $2.05 per gallon, with an estimated annual contract of $110,700.00 and authorized payment based on unit prices for actual quantities required for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
Purchase Authorization - Bulk Lime. Authorized a purchase agreement with Graymont Western Lime Inc. for the purchase of bulk lime for the Filtration Plant and Wastewater Plant, utilizing the Lansing Board of Water & Light’s joint purchasing consortium Competitive Bidding Program in the amount of $172.00 per dry ton, with an estimated annual contract of $144,480.00 and authorized payment based on unit prices for actual quantities required for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
Check Register – April 2023. Affirmed check disbursements totaling $2,250,370.52 through April 28, 2023.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
2023-24 City Budget Adoption. Adopted the General Appropriations Resolution approving the 2023-2024 City Budget (including DDA Appropriations).
Small Cell Wireless Facilities Permit – 825 W. Main Street. Approved the Small Cell Wireless Facilities Permit application from Verizon Wireless for the location of a new pole and small cell wireless facility at 825 West Main Street.
Defined Contribution Retirement Plan Funds Transfer – General City Non-Union. Authorized the transfer of all assets of the defined contribution plan administered by MissionSquare Retirement for the General City Non-Union Group (hired after January 1, 2006) and its corresponding retirees to the MERS System.
Defined Contribution Retirement Plan Funds Transfer – City Manager. Authorized the transfer of all assets of the defined contribution plan administered by MissionSquare Retirement for the City Manager Group and its corresponding retirees to the MERS System.
Defined Contribution Retirement Plan Funds Transfer - AFSCME. Authorized the transfer of all assets of the defined contribution plan administered by MissionSquare Retirement for the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Group (AFSCME), Local No. 1059 (hired after 7/1/2005) and its corresponding retirees to the MERS System.
Deferred Compensation Plan Funds Transfer – All Employees. Authorized the transfer of all assets of the deferred compensation plan administered by MissionSquare Retirement for all City employees to the MERS System.
Closed Session. Approved holding a closed session at the conclusion of the second session of Citizen Comments and Questions to conduct the City Manager’s annual evaluation at the request of the employee and in compliance with MCL 15.268(a).
COMMUNICATIONS
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Financial Report – March 2023.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. April 2023 Building Department Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. April 2023 Code Violations Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. April 2023 Inspections Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. April 2023 Certificates Issued Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. April 2023 Police Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. April 2023 Fire Report.
Downtown Historic District Commission. Minutes of April 19, 2023.
WWTP Review Board. Minutes of April 25, 2023.
Parks & Recreation Commission. Minutes of April 26, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Eddie Urban spoke about trying to save a tree on his property that has been marked for removal and a power pole near his house that needs a new guy wire.
Bill Moull said he appreciated the support of the Councilmembers that attended the May 4th Prayer Breakfast.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika noted that the Shi-Tri is happening this weekend and they are looking for volunteers to help with the event.
ADJOURNED TO closed SESSION AT 8:36 P.M.
RETURNED FROM CLOSED SESSION AT 9:26 p.m.
Minutes Approval. Approved the minutes of the closed session of July 5, 2022 as presented.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, June 05, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 9:27 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: May 19, 2023
