ORDER OF PUBLICATION STATE OF MICHIGAN
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
FILE NO. 2023-8065-CH
MID-STATE CONSTRUCTION, L.L.C.
Plaintiff
v
THE ESTATE OF GLADYS BABOCK
Defendants
/
Gloria S. Santrucek-Arndt P67594
Attorney for Plaintiff
114 E. Main Street, Ste 218
Owosso MI 48867
989-743-3810
/
EX-PARTE ORDER FOR ALTERNATE SERVICE
At a session of said Court held in the Courthouse in the City of Corunna, MI
On this 24th day of July, 2023
Present: Honorable Matthew J. Stewart, Circuit Court Judge
Plaintiff filed a verified ex parte motion for service of process in the discretion of the court.
After reading the motion and exhibit, the court finds that Plaintiff has shown that service o process cannot reasonably be made on Defendant by the methods provided in MCR 2.105(A)
The court further finds, pursuant to MCR 2.105(J), that service of process by publication is the best available method of service of process reasonably calculated to give Defendant actual notice of the proceedings and an opportunity to be heard.
IT IS ORDERED:
1.Plaintiff may serve process on Defendant by publishing the notice attached as Exhbit A once each week for a period of three consecutive weeks in a newspaper, as defined in MCR 2.106(F).
2. Defendant is deceased and the action is pending in Shiawassee County, therefore, Plaintiff shall publish in Shiawassee County. MCR 2.106(D)(l ).
3. Plaintiff is not required to mail a copy of this order to Defendant’s last known address as Defendant died eight (8) years ago. MCR 2.106(D)(2).
Dated: July 24, 2023
Hon. Matthew J. Stewart P58047
Circuit Court Judge
EXHIBIT A
An action seeking to quiet title to real estate legally described as State of Michigan, County of : _Shiawassee, City of Owosso, to wit:
Parcel A:
Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 and ½ of the adjacent vacated alley, Block 32, GEORGE T. ABREY’S WOODLAWN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OWOSSO, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Liber 1, page 20, Shiawassee County Records.
Parcel B:
Part of Lot 64 and part of the alley lying South of Lot 64, in Block 32 of the recorded plat of GEORGE T. ABREY’S WOODLAWN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OWOSSO, pan of Section 19, T7N, R3E as recorded in Liber 1, page 120, Shiawassee County Records and more particularly described as beginning at a point on the West line of said Block 32 which is SO1 005°00” West, 33.00 feet from the Northwest comer of said Lot 64; thence S83°20’35” East, 125.53 feet to a point on the East line of said Lot 64; which is SO 1°05’00” West, 45.00 feet from the Northeast comer of said Lot M: thence SO I 005’00” West, 39.13 feel to the centerline of the alley between lot 1, 2, 3, 4 and said Lot M: thence along said centerline N70°53’20” West, 131.39 feet to the West line of said Block 32 extended Sou1herly; thence along said West line NO 1 005’00” East, 10.66 feet to the point of beginning.
Parcel C:
Part of Lot 64, in Block 32 of the recorded plat of GEORGE T. ABREY’S WOODLAWN PARK ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OWOSSO, part of Section 19, T7N. R3E, as recorded in Liber 1, page 120, Shiawassee County Records, and more particularly described as commencing at the Northwest comer of Lot 64; thence SO 1 005’00” West, 8 feet 10 the point of beginning; thence SO 1 005’00” West, 25 feet; thence S83°20’35” East, 125.53 feet to a point on the East line of Lot 64, which is SO 1 005’00” West, 45 feet from the Northeast comer of said Lot 64; thence Northerly along said East lot line. NO 1 005’00” East, 37 feet; thence to the point of beginning.
has been commenced by Plaintiff Mid-Slate Construction, L.L.C. against Defendant Estate of GIadys Babcock in the Shiawassee Circuit Court for the State of Michigan, and Defendant must answer or rake other action permitted by law within 28 days after the last date of publication. If Defendant does not answer or take other action within the time allowed, judgment may be entered against it for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Gloria S. Santrucek-Arndt P67594
Attorney for Plaintiff
114 E. Main Street, Ste 218
Owosso MI 48867
Telephone: 989-743-3810
Publish: July 31, August 7 and 14, 2023
