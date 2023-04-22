REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF APRIL 17, 2023
7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Pro Tem Adam Spannagel at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc (arrived at 7:02 pm), Michael Carr (arrived at 7:06 pm), Brian DeLorge, Helen Granger, Becky Smith, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: John Sarrazin.
GUESTS: Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Michael Luongo; Mike White; Gary Holzhauzen, County Commissioner.
APPROVE AGENDA
Smith moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the agenda as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Nothing to report.
CONSENT AGENDA
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of April 3, 2023.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 3-24-23 through 4-6-23.
3. Appoint Michelle Bradley to 4th of July Commission for an indefinite term.
4. Excuse John Sarrazin from the April 17, 2023 regular council meeting due to personal conflicts.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
PUBLIC HEARING
Conduct a Public Hearing for April 17, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. to Receive Public Comments for Resolution 041723-01 CDBG Public Gathering Space Grant. Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to leave regular council session at 7:15 p.m. and enter into public hearing to receive citizen comment regard ing Resolution 041723-01.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:15 p.m.
Merilee Lawson, City Assessor/Planner, updated the council on the revised grant application.
Granger moved, Spannagel seconded, to leave public hearing at 7:21 p.m. and return to the regular session.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Smith, Carr, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:21 p.m.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider Resolution 041723-01 CDBG Public Gathering Space Grant.
Spannagel moved, Granger seconded, to approve Resolution 041713-01 CDBG Public Gathering Space Grant as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Smith, Carr, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITY OF CORUNNA
RESOLUTION #041723-01
AUTHORIZING RESOLUTION FOR APPLY FOR A PUBLIC GATHERING SPACE GRANT THROUGH THE MICHIGAN STRATEGIC FUND
Minutes of a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Corunna, Shiawassee County, Michigan, held in Corunna McCurdy Park Event Center, 457 Emma Drive, in said City, on April 17th, 2023 at 7:15 p.m.
PRESENT: Michael Carr, Brian DeLorge, Helen Granger, Becky Smith Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: John Sarrazin.
The following preamble and resolution were offered by Councilperson Spannagel and supported by Councilperson Granger.
WHEREAS, the Michigan Strategic Fund has invited Units of General Local Government to apply for its Public Gathering Spaces (PGS) Competitive Funding Round; and
WHEREAS, the City of Corunna desires to request $730,000 in CDBG funds to construct public restrooms, parking lots, communal fire pit, art feature, playground equipment, drinking fountain, expanded WIFI, and needed connecting trails in McCurdy Park; and
WHEREAS, the City of Corunna commits local funds from various sources of City funding in the amount of $300,000; and
WHEREAS, the proposed project is consistent with the local Community Development Plan as described in the Application; and
WHEREAS, the proposed project will benefit all residents of the project area and 55.89 percent of the residents of the City of Corunna are low–and moderate-income persons as determined by census data provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development OR an income survey approved by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation; and
WHEREAS, local funds and any other funds to be invested in the project have not been obligated/incurred and will not be obligated/incurred prior to a formal grant award, completion of the environmental review procedures and a formal written authorization to obligate/incur costs from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the City of Corunna hereby designates Joseph S. Sawyer, City Manager, as the Environmental Review Certifying Officer, the person authorized to certify the Michigan CDBG Application, the person authorized to sign the Grant Agreement and payment requests, and the person authorized to execute any additional documents required to carry out and complete the grant.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Gary Holzhauzen, County Commissioner, updated the council on the work being done at the court house.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to adjourn at 7:34 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
For complete minutes, go to www.corunna-mi.gov
Publish: April 22, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.