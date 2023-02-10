Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
February 1, 2023
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith, Trustees.
Guests: John Knickerbacker, and Beth Andrus.
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved with additions. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
The January 4, 2023 meeting minutes were approved with corrections. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
SSESA: 22 runs for the month in the Twp; 276 runs for the year in the Twp; 2231 SSESA calls year to date.
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Correspondence/Announcements: Daystarr is applying for funding to do work for our underserved. The Township will send a letter of support.
Unfinished Business:
New Business:
• John Knickerbocker with PFCU spoke on what the credit union has to offer the community.
• A bid from Mapping Solutions was approved not to exceed $4500 for the map work being done on the Master Plan for the Township. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried
• The FOIA Fee Structure Resolution #1-2023 was corrected for lack of a roll call vote at the January meeting. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith. All ayes Carried
• A retention pond tree cutting and brush hog bid from Rescue Me Pure LawnCare was approved in the amount of $3000 with clarification to remove all trees and brush. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
• The Board appointed Jann Knapp for a 4 yr term to expire 3-31-2027 and reappointed Stacey Matthews for a 4 yr term to expire 3-31-2027 to the DDA. Parmalee Moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes Carried.
• Addendum #1 to the purchase agreement with LPG Land LLC and the Township to allow propane tanks to be dropped off at 2400 W. Lansing Rd prior to the closing for the sale of the property was approved with contingencies if the sale fails. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved the Orkin contract for 2023-2024 in the amount of $956.16. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
• The Board recommended the 2023-2024 Salary Resolution #3-2023 for the Supervisor to be set at $22,000. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried; Clerk to be set at $22,000. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes Carried. and Treasurer to be set at $22,000. Fulks moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved the Annual Meeting Date & Time set for March 1, 2023 at 7:00 pm. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded.
• The Board approved the Budget Work Session for Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:00 pm. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded.
• A Resolution #04-2023 for the March Board of Review Dates and Times was approved as follows: Organizational Meeting (no hearings) March 7 at 8:30 am; Appeals will be March 14 from 3p-9p and March 15 9a-3p. Letters of protest must be in no later than March 15 at 3pm. Parmalee Moved; Schmidt seconded. Roll Call Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes Carried.
• The 2023 Federal Poverty Exemption Income Guidelines and Asset Test Resolution #2-2023 was approved. Fraser Moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
• A through the wall parcel drop slot was approved for purchase not to exceed $600. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved to appoint Troy Parmalee as an alternate representative for the Township on the SSESA Board. Fraser moved; Fulks seconded. Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
Adjourn: Parmalee moved; Schmidt seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish: February 10, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.