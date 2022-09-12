Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on October 12, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE: Mortgagor(s): Patricia A. Bannister and Ross L. Bannister, wife and husband Original Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), solely as nominee for lender and lender`s successors and assigns Date of mortgage: March 6, 2007 Recorded on March 26, 2007, Liber 1108, on Page 865, Foreclosing Assignee (if any): Nationstar Mortgage LLC Amount claimed to be due at the date hereof: Sixty-Two Thousand Three Hundred Four and 61/100 Dollars ($62,304.61) Mortgaged premises: Situated in Shiawassee County, and described as: A piece or Parcel of Land lying In the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 26, Town 6 North, Range 3 East, and being part of that portion of above mentioned Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4, lying North and East of Pontiac and Grand River Road, so-called, and more specifically described as follows: Commencing at a point which is determined by running North along said East line of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of said Section 26, from the Southeast corner of said Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 a distance of 858.07 feet, thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes West parallel to the South line of said Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 a distance of 406.23 feet to an iron stake, thence from this point and point of beginning running North parallel to said East line of said Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 a distance of 99.00 feet, to an iron stake, thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes West parallel to said South line of said Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 a distance of 506.11 feet, to a Iron stake on the center line of said Pontiac and Grand River Road, thence South 33 degrees 13 minutes East along the center line of said road, a distance of 118.24 feet to an iron stake, thence running North 89 degrees 56 minutes East parallel to the South line of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 a distance of 441.31 feet to the place of beginning. Parcel B: A piece or Parcel of Land lying in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 26, Town 6 North, Range 3 East, Shiawassee Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and being part of the above mentioned Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 lying North and East of Pontiac and Grand River Road and being more specifically described as follows: Commencing at a point which is determined by running North along the East line of Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4, said Section 26, from the Southeast corner of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 a distance of 957.07 feet, thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes West parallel to the South line of said Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 a distance of 406.23 feet to an iron stake thence from this point as the point of beginning, running North parallel to said East line of said Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4, an approximate distance of 372.00 feet to the East and West 1/4 line of said Section 26, thence running Westerly along said East and West 1/4 line an approximate distance of 750.00 feet to the center line of said Pontiac and Grand River Road, thence South 33 degrees 13 minutes East along said center line approximately 445.00 feet to an Iron stake, thence North 89 degrees 56 minutes East parallel to the South line of said Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 a distance of 506.11 feet to the place of beginning. Excepting: Part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 26, Town 6 North, Range 3 East, Shiawassee Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as beginning at a point on the center line of Grand River Road which is North 89 degrees 35 minutes 22 seconds West on the East and West 1/4 line of said Section 26 a distance of 2,481.37 feet and South 33 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West 525.82 feet from the East 1/4 corner of said Section 26; thence South 85 degrees 37 minutes 26 seconds East 465.88 feet; thence North 89 degrees 53 minutes 39 seconds West 441.70 feet (recorded as North 89 degrees 56 minutes West 442.31 feet) to a point on said center line which is North 00 degrees 09 minutes 38 seconds East 632.71 feet (recorded as North 632.91 feet) and North 89 degrees 52 minutes 34 seconds West 700.22 feet (recorded as North 89 degrees 56 minutes West 700.16 feet) and North 33 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West 268.92 feet from the Southeast corner of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of said Section 26; thence North 33 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West 41.67 feet to the point of beginning. Commonly known as: 4610 Exchange, Bancroft, Mi 48414 Commonly known as 4610 Exchange, Bancroft, MI 48414 The redemption period will be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless abandoned under MCL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period will be 30 days from the date of such sale, or 15 days from the MCL 600.3241a(b) notice, whichever is later; or unless extinguished pursuant to MCL 600.3238. If the above referenced property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of Act 236 of 1961, under MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale will be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Nationstar Mortgage LLC Mortgagee/Assignee Schneiderman & Sherman P.C. 23938 Research Dr, Suite 300 Farmington Hills, MI 48335 248.539.7400
1475430
(09-12)(10-03)
Publish: September 12, 19 and 26 2022 and October 3, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.