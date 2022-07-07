NOTICE OF HEARING
FOR NAME CHANGE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
FILE NO. 22-40073-NC
In the matter of SHELLY ARJEAN MOILES
TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on July 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Shiawassee County Probate Court, 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 before Judge Thomas J. Dignan P42382 for the following purpose: Petition to Change Name of Shelly Arjean Mosiles to Shelly Arjean Martin.
Date: June 3, 2022
SHELLY MOILES
Petitioner
3664 S. State Road
Owosso, MI 48867
Publish: July 7, 2022
