NOTICE OF HEARING
ON AMENDMENTS
TO THE OWOSSO CHARTER TOWNSHIP SEWER AND SEWAGE DISPOSAL ORDINANCE
A hearing will be on August 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. or thereafter as placed on the agenda to consider raising Sewer and Sewage Disposal rates per quarter.
The Hearing will be held at the Owosso Charter Township Hall, located at 410 South Delaney Road, Owosso, Michigan.
The Owosso Charter Township at a regular meeting, held on July 10, 2023, introduced proposed amendments to the Sewer and Sewage Disposal Ordnance as follows:
AMENDMENT TO SEWER AND
SEWAGE DISPOSAL
ORDINANCE NO. 5
An ordinance to amend the Owosso Charter To ship SEWER AND SEWAGE DISPOSAL ORDINANCE NO. 5, by making the following additions and deletions:
ARTICLE VI. CHARGES FOR
SEWER AND SEWAGE
DISPOSAL SERVICES
SEC. 6.01 CHARGES; BILLING is amended by deleting the first paragraph in subparagraph (a) and the first paragraph of subparagraph (b) and inserting in place thereof the following:
(a) Charges for sewer and sewage disposal t each premises within the township connected with the sewage disposal system shall be $11 .00 per unit, per quarter;
(b) Alternatively, each premises within the township connected with the sewage disposal system, whether industrial, commercial or residential, if a water meter is installed to meter total water usage on each well and source of water on each premises, each premises shall pay for sewage disposal services the charge of $100.00 per premises, per quarter if less than 18,000 gallons are used during the quarter. If 18,000 gallons or more of water is used during the quarter, the charge for sewage disposal per premises, per quarter shall be an additional $5.00 for every 1,000 gallons of water used or fraction thereof over 18,000 gallons.
EFFECTIVE DA TE.
The amendments shall be in full force and effect after final adoption.
Pat Skvarenina,
Clerk Owosso Charter Township
(989) 720-5233
Publish August 11, 2023
