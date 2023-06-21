NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Estate of MARY ALICE RITTER TRUST, Deceased Date of Birth: November 6, 1931.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent settlor and original trustee, Mary Alice Ritter, who lived at 5520 N. State Road, Owosso, Michigan 48867, died on December 19, 2021. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Amy M. Ritter and/or Dan P. Ritter, successor co-trustees, c/o 312 N. Water Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice. Date: November 29, 2022
AMY M. RITTER and DAN P. RITTER
Successor Co-Trustees
312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 488967
Rebecca C. McClear PLC
REBECCA C. McCLEAR P25674
Attorney at Law
312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 725-8189
Publish: June 21, 2023
