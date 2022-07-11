NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of JOHN LUKS JR. Date of Birth: January 6, 1932.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, John Luks Jr., died May 13, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Rita J. Luks, 7067 Scotch Pine Lane, Perry, MI 48872, or to Babbitt Legal Group, PC, 6005 W. Saint Joseph, Suite 302, Lansing, MI 48917 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 7, 2022
RITA J. LUKS
Personal representative
7067 Scotch Pine Lane
Perry, Michigan 48872
Babbitt Legal Group, PC
SALLY D. BABBITT P62120
Attorney at Law
6005 W. Saint Joseph, Suite 302
Lansing, Michigan 48917
Telephone No. (517) 507-3306
Publish: July11, 2022
