NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JOHN LUKS JR. Date of Birth: January 6, 1932.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, John Luks Jr., died May 13, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Rita J. Luks, 7067 Scotch Pine Lane, Perry, MI 48872, or to Babbitt Legal Group, PC, 6005 W. Saint Joseph, Suite 302, Lansing, MI 48917 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: July 7, 2022

RITA J. LUKS

Personal representative

7067 Scotch Pine Lane

Perry, Michigan 48872

Babbitt Legal Group, PC

SALLY D. BABBITT P62120

Attorney at Law

6005 W. Saint Joseph, Suite 302

Lansing, Michigan 48917

Telephone No. (517) 507-3306

Publish: July11, 2022

