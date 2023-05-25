NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP AMBULANCE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT
To all residents of New Haven Township: A public hearing will take place on June 12th 2023 at 7pm located at 2705 Easton Rd Owosso, Mi to consider an increase of the Ambulance Assessment from $45 per household to $75 per household. A letter from Corunna Ambulance Service requesting said increase can be viewed at the Clerk’s office. Appearance and protest at the hearing by an owner, party of interest, or an agent is required in order to appeal the amount of $75 per household of the special assessment. Any of the aforementioned may also submit a written protest to the address above to be read at the hearing or sent to the State tax tribunal within 30 days after the confirmation of the special assessment roll.
Publish: May 25, 2023
