PERRY TOWNSHIP
BOARD OF REVIEW
CORRECTION
Notice is hereby given to all persons liable to assessment for 2023 taxes in the County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan: That the Assessment Rolls of said units of government as prepared by the undersigned will be subject to inspection. At which place, and on each of said days, said Board of Review will be in session and upon the request of any person who is assessed on said roll, or of his/her agent, and upon sufficient cause being shown, said Board of Review will correct the assessment as to such property in such manner as will in their judgment make the valuation thereof relatively just and equal. After said Board shall complete the review of said rolls, a majority of said Board shall endorse thereon, and sign a statement to the effect that the same are the assessment rolls of said unity of government for the year in which it has been prepared and approved by the Board of Review.
Location:
PERRY TOWNSHIP PERRY TOWNSHIP HALL, 2770 W. ELLSWORTH ROAD, PERRY
Organizational Meeting: Tuesday, March 7th, 8:30 am
Letters of Protest: Accepted. Must be by March 15th
Appeals:
Monday, March 13th, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14th, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15th, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Notice is given that all appeals are held in handicap accessible buildings and if other special services are needed, the Township Clerk should be contacted.
Publish: March 3, 4 and 5, 2023
