NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 2022-22040007-DE
Estate of PHILIP JAMES MOSKAL Date of Birth: January 12, 1987.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Philip James Moskal, died February 24, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Molly S. Ostrander-Raupp, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 9, 2022
MOLLY S. OSTRANDER-RAUPP
Personal representative
6305 White Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48383
Telephone No. (248) 762-0548
Dawda, Mann, Mulcahy & Sadler PLC
KATE LYNN RINGLER P78493
Attorney at Law
39533 Woodward Avenue, #200
Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48304
Telephone No. (248) 642-3700
Publish: June 12, 2022
