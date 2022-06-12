NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 2022-22040007-DE

Estate of PHILIP JAMES MOSKAL Date of Birth: January 12, 1987.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Philip James Moskal, died February 24, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Molly S. Ostrander-Raupp, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 9, 2022

MOLLY S. OSTRANDER-RAUPP

Personal representative

6305 White Lake Road

White Lake, MI 48383

Telephone No. (248) 762-0548

Dawda, Mann, Mulcahy & Sadler PLC

KATE LYNN RINGLER P78493

Attorney at Law

39533 Woodward Avenue, #200

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48304

Telephone No. (248) 642-3700

Publish: June 12, 2022

