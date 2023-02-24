CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson, and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
None.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
First Reading & Set Public Hearing – Special Assessment Ordinance Amendment. Conducted first reading and set a public hearing for Monday, March 6, 2023 to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed amendment to Chapter 28, Special Assessments, Section 28-15, Partial Payments, of the Code of Ordinances reducing the interest rate on unpaid balances from six percent to three percent per annum.
Set Public Hearing – USDA Loan Application. Set a Public Hearing pursuant to USDA Loan guidelines for Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed application for a USDA Rural Development Community Facilities and Equipment Loan to finance the purchase of a fire truck necessary for the operation of the Fire Department.
Set Public Hearing – Correction of Special Assessment Roll - District No. 2023-04. Set a public hearing for Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. to receive citizen comment regarding the authorization of a correction to the roll for Special Assessment District No. 2023-04 Center Street, from King Street to North Street, for street resurfacing.
Recreation Service Agreement – Baseball & Softball Tournaments. Approved Recreation Services Agreement with Ihm Enterprises, LLC for use of Rudy DeMuth Field and Bennet Field for baseball and softball tournaments for a period expiring December 31, 2023.
Boards and Commissions Appointment. Approved the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointment:
Change Order No. 1 – Police Body Cameras. Approved sole source purchase from Axon Enterprise, Inc. for the purchase of 2 additional Body Worn cameras in the amount of $2,994.48 and authorized payment to the vendor over the four years remaining in the contract, increasing the total to $111,908.41.
Bid Award - Chip Seal. Approved bid award to Highway Maintenance and Construction Company for the 2023 Chip Seal Program in the amount of $95,982.00, plus a contingency of $4,000.00 to be used upon written permission, and further approved payment to the contractor up to the contract amount plus the contingency.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Permanent Easement Acceptance. Accepted a permanent easement from Rhonda Ihm for construction and maintenance of raw water main through property located at 739 North Hintz Road in exchange for the sum of $20,000.00.
Proposed Property Sale – Twenty-One Day Posting. Authorized twenty-one (21) day posting period for the proposed sale of a 6.5’ x 8’ strip of city-owned property at the southwest corner of Gould Street and M-71 by MDOT in the amount of $1,300.00 to allow the installation of a pedestrian crossing indicator.
Special Events Traffic Control Order Policy Update. (This item was moved to the March 6, 2023 Agenda.)
Fee Schedule Amendment. (This item was moved to the March 6, 2023 Agenda.)
Investment Policy Amendments. Approved amendments to the Investment Policy.
COMMUNICATIONS
Brad Barrett, Finance Director. Huntington Bank Liquidity Portal Investments.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. January 2023 Building Department Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. January 2023 Code Violations Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. January 2023 Inspections Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. January 2023 Certificates Issued Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. January 2023 Fire Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. January 2023 Police Report.
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Minutes of February 1, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Ed Urban, 601 Glenwood, commented on paramedics who saved people’s lives and wanted to congratulate them. He brought a whistle to share with the man who spoke at a previous meeting about being approached by teens at Hopkins Lake.
Mayor Teich thanked William Byrne for joining the Downtown Historic District Commission.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika reminded everyone of the Chocolate Walk on Friday, February 24, 2023 with almost 40 businesses participating. Tickets are still available. Nick Bruckman, Americorps member for the DDA, has put a lot of work into making the event a success.
Councilmember Law noted the Firefighter’s Memorial Committee met, have invested some of their money and will host a BBQ fundraiser the last weekend of July. They have nominated him as their candidate for Mr. Owosso.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, March 6, 2023
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Downtown Historic District Commission - term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 7:56 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Carrie A. Farr, Deputy City Clerk
