NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 2022-40250-DE
Estate of GLEN DAVID HOLCOMB Date of Birth: January 2, 1959.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Glen David Holcomb, died October 5, 2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Brenda Bernardi, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: October 24, 2022
BRENDA BERNARDI
Personal representative
44 River Rd.
Essex, CT 06426
THOMAS S. BRIDGES P-30868
Attorney at Law
244 N. Main St.
Perry, Michigan 48872
Telephone No. (517) 625-4117
Publish: October 27, 2022
