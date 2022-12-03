NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40304-DE
Estate of JUDITH ANN MURAWA-GOS Date of Birth: May 20, 1941.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Judith Ann Murawa-Gos, died October 20, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Michael Murawa, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: November 30, 2022
MICHAEL MURAWA
Personal representative
2177 East Hibbard Road
Owosso, MI 48867
Telephone No. (989) 413-5777
GLORIA S. SANTRUCEK-ARNDT P67594
Attorney at Law
114 E. Main Street, Suite 218
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 743-3810
Publish: December 3, 2022
