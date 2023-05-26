VENICE TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION
To the residents and property owners of the Township of Venice, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and all other interested persons:
On April 3, 2023 Venice Township (the “Township”) adopted Ordinance No. 23-4-3, Sign Ordinance (the “Ordinance”). The following is a summary of the Ordinance. A true copy of the Ordinance is available at the Township Hall, 960 S. New Lothrop Road, Lennon, MI 48449 and may be inspected during regular business hours.
Section 1.1. This section provides the title of the Ordinance.
Section 1.2. This section provides the purpose of the Ordinance.
Section 1.3. This section provides definitions for the Ordinance.
Section 1.4. This section provides measurement requirements for signs.
Section 1.5. This section provides the permitting process required to obtain a sign permit.
Section 1.6. This section provides the enforcement process for the Ordinance.
Section 1.7. This section provides costs associated with the enforcement of the Ordinance.
Section 1.8. This section provides for civil infractions for violations of the Ordinance.
Section 1.9. This section provides that if any portion of the Ordinance is found invalid by the courts, such holding shall not be construed as affecting the validity of the remaining portions of the Ordinance.
Section 2.0. This section provides that any ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed only to the extent necessary to give the Ordinance full force and effect.
Section 3.0. This section provides that the Ordinance shall become effective 30 days after this Ordinance is published in a newspaper of general circulation within the Township as provided by law.
Dated: May 5, 2023 Alissa Sumner, Township Clerk
960 S. New Lothrop Rd., P.O. Box 222
Lennon, MI 48449
(810) 621-4096
Publish: May 26, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.