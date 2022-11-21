COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Estate/Trust
Estate/Trust of Albert Shepard, Jr., Deceased
Date of Birth: February 7, 1930
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The decedent, Albert Shepard, Jr., who lived at 321 Oakwood Avenue, Owosso, Michigan 48867, died on October 11, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Roger L. Shepard, Successor Trustee of the Albert Shepard, Jr., Trust dated November 19, 1996, at 6123 South Morrice Road, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months after the date of publication of this notice.
DATED: November 16, 2022
Roger L. Shepard, Successor Trustee
6123 South Morrice Road
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Publish: November 21, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.