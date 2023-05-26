NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
35TH CIRCUIT COURT FOR
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
FILE #2023-7654-CH
JUDGE: MATTHEW J. STEWART P-58047
JOSHUA JONES
Plaintiff
/
v
BRIAN EJARQUE and MISTY DUNN
Defendants
/
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: Pursuant to Judgment entered in the above entitled matter, the real estate described below will be sold at public auction by the designee of the Shiawassee County Sheriff on the 19th day of July at 10:00 A.M. at the front entrance to the District Court Building, 110 East Mack St. Corunna. MI. The property is described as, to wit:
Lots 1,2,3 and 4, Block 26, Geo. T. Abreys Woodlawn Park Addition
To the City of Owosso, Shiawassee County Michigan. Commonly known as 1406 Corunna Ave. Owosso, MI. 48867
Any person or entity claiming an interest in the aforementioned property shall have a redemption period of six (6) months in which to redeem the property, by paying the amount of
One Hundred Eighteen Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety One Dollars ($118,791.00) plus accumulated interest at the rate of Six per cent (6%) per annum from and after May 17, 2023, plus additional costs, insurance, taxes incurred as of that date. Redemption of the property may be accomplished by contacting Thomas S. Bridges, 244 N. Main St. P.O. Box 170, Perry. MI. 48872 (517) 625-4117.
PREPARED BY:
THOMAS S. BRIDGES P-30868
Attorney for Plaintiff
244 N. Main St.
P.O. Box 170
Perry, MI 48872
(517) 625-4117
Publish: May 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2023
