ORDER FOR SERVICE BY

PUBLICATION/POSTING AND

NOTICE OF ACTION

STATE OF MICHIGAN

66TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY PROBATE

110 E. Mack St.

Corunna, MI 48817

Court Telephone no. (989) 743-2395

FILE NO. 22-0410-SP

JOHN W. REID AND

CHRISTIE A. REID

2899 E. Wildermuth Road

Owosso, MI 48867

(989) 721-7618

Plaintiff

v

JOHN A. COOK

3705 Baldwin Road

Laingsburg, MI 48848

Defendant

/

BARBARA BAKEROMEROD (P52724)

Attorney At Law

401 S. Shiawassee St.

Owosso, MI 48867

(989) 723-8222

/

TO: JOHN A. COOK

IT IS ORDERED:

1. You are being sued in this court by the plaintiff to Land Contract Forfeiture. YOU MUST FILE YOUR ANSWER OR TAKE OTHER ACTION PERMITTED BY LAW IN THIS COURT at the court address above ON OR BEFORE NOVEMBER 9, 2022 at 9:30 AM. If you fail to do so, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed in this case.

2. A copy of this order shall be published once each week in The Argus-Press for three consecutive weeks, and proof of publication shall be filed in this court.

Date: October 6, 2022

Hon. Ward Clarkson

Judge

Publish: October 19 and 26, 2022 and November 2, 2022

