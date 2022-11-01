ORDER FOR SERVICE BY
PUBLICATION/POSTING AND
NOTICE OF ACTION
STATE OF MICHIGAN
66TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COUNTY PROBATE
110 E. Mack St.
Corunna, MI 48817
Court Telephone no. (989) 743-2395
FILE NO. 22-0410-SP
JOHN W. REID AND
CHRISTIE A. REID
2899 E. Wildermuth Road
Owosso, MI 48867
(989) 721-7618
Plaintiff
v
JOHN A. COOK
3705 Baldwin Road
Laingsburg, MI 48848
Defendant
/
BARBARA BAKEROMEROD (P52724)
Attorney At Law
401 S. Shiawassee St.
Owosso, MI 48867
(989) 723-8222
/
TO: JOHN A. COOK
IT IS ORDERED:
1. You are being sued in this court by the plaintiff to Land Contract Forfeiture. YOU MUST FILE YOUR ANSWER OR TAKE OTHER ACTION PERMITTED BY LAW IN THIS COURT at the court address above ON OR BEFORE NOVEMBER 9, 2022 at 9:30 AM. If you fail to do so, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed in this case.
2. A copy of this order shall be published once each week in The Argus-Press for three consecutive weeks, and proof of publication shall be filed in this court.
Date: October 6, 2022
Hon. Ward Clarkson
Judge
Publish: October 19 and 26, 2022 and November 2, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.