SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF FEBRUARY 13, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Wayne LeDuc at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc, Michael Carr, Brian DeLorge, Becky Smith, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: Helen Granger, John Sarrazin.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Kim Young; Michael White; Michael Luongo
APPROVE AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to approve the agenda with the following changes:
January 23, 2023 Regular Council Minutes: Add to Consent Agenda 3. Excuse Becky
Smith and Helen Granger from the December 5, 2022 regular council meeting.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
Kim Young, 310 E. Corunna Ave., had one (1) item she would like to discuss.
1. Mrs. Young was caught in Florida during the flight delays and received a snow removal
invoice. She asked the council for a one time forgiveness on the $100.00 ordinance violation.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, updated the council on the Sprak Grant the city applied for. The city was not awarded the grant and will be asking for more information on how the scoring was done. Mr. Sawyer went over c2ae reports and indicated the city passed their food inspection for the Community Center. The current garbage bid expires this June 2023 and city staff is looking for council recommendations before the next council meeting before the city sends out the bid specs. Mr. Sawyer spoke about the School Resource Grant announcement and will be speaking with the school about the option of bringing on a full time School Resource Officer. Green Parent was shut down by the state due to violations and Green Parent Holdings has been served notice by the city to terminate their current lease.
CONSENT AGENDA
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous special meeting of January 23, 2023.
[corections have been made in the January 23, 2023 minutes]
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 1-13-23 through 1-26-23.
3. Accept resignations from Rebekah Smith from the Planning Commission, Steve Omsted from DDA, and Ralph Sanford from the 4th of July Commission to be effective immediately.
4. Accept the appointments of Michael Luongo to the DDA for a four year term and Mike
White to the 4th of July Commission for an indefinite term.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Public Hearing
Conduct a Public Hearing for February 13, 2023 to Receive Public Comments for Ordinance 23-01 Dissolution of Softball Commission Ordinance. Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to leave regular council session at 7:38 p.m. and enter into public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding Ordinance 23-01 Dissolution of Softball Commission Ordinance.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Spannagel, DeLorge, Smith.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:38 p.m.
Mr. Sawyer stated that the Youth Sports Commission has been doing a good job at running the program and expressed the positives that will be coming with this change.
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to leave public hearing at 7:41 p.m. and return to the regular session.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Smith, Carr, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:41 p.m.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider Ordinance No 23-01 Dissolution of Softball Commission.
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve Ordinance 23-01 Dissolution of Softball Commission as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Smith, Carr, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No:None.
Motion CARRIED.
ORDINANCE NO. 23-01
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE OF THE CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN, CHAPTER 2 – ADMINISTRATION, ARTICLE IV. BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS, DIVISION 4. SOFTBALL COMMISSION, BY REPEALING SECTION 2-206 THROUGH SECTION 2-230.
THE CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN ORDAINS:
The City Council of the City of Corunna does hereby repeal Division 4, Section 2-206 through Section 2-230, which currently states:
Division 4. Softball Commission
§ 2-206. Established. [Amended 3-16-1992 by Ord. No. 03-92; 1-7-2002 by Ord. No. 02-06]
There is hereby established a Softball Commission for the City.
§ 2-207. Membership. [Amended 3-16-1992 by Ord. No. 03-92; 10-3-1994 by Ord. No. 94-10; 2-17-1998 by Ord. No. 98-01; 1-7-2002 by Ord. No. 02-06; 3-15-2010 by Ord. No. 10-01; 12-14-2020 by Ord. No. 20-02]
The Softball Commission heretofore established is continued.
(1) The Commission shall consist of seven or nine administrative officers appointed in accordance with § 4.7 (administrative service) of the City Charter for indefinite terms serving at the pleasure of the Council.
(2) Of the Commission membership there will be a president, vice president, treasurer and secretary voted upon by the entire Commission. All meetings must have four or five members present relative to the seven or nine membership to enact business.
(3) All members of the Softball Commission shall serve as such without compensation. The Commission membership shall not include a City Councilperson or the Mayor.
(4) Proposed minutes of the Softball Commission meetings are to be submitted to the City Clerk/Treasurer within 10 business days following the Softball Commission meeting. Approved minutes are to be submitted to the City Clerk/Treasurer within five days of approval.
(5) Any Commissioner absent two consecutive meetings or 25% of regular meetings in a calendar year, without prior written approval by the City Manager, will be considered for removal from the Commission. All absences shall be recorded in the meeting minutes.
(6) Upon recommendation of the City Manager, the City Council may appoint one ex officio member to the Commission. The ex officio members so appointed by the City Council shall not have a vote at the meetings, but shall sit only in an advisory capacity.
(7) All administrative officers shall be responsible to the City Manager in and for the performance of the duties of their office.
§ 2-208. Meetings. [Amended 3-16-1992 by Ord. No. 03-92]
(a) There shall be four mandatory Softball Commission meetings per year to be held in the order that follows:
(1) January: for the purpose of election of officers; preview of budget for new year, which includes both softball league and concessions; contract for administrative director.
(1) April: finalize budget and any other business.
(2) July: mid-year report and accounting by the softball league director and/or administrator.
(3) October: financial report and accountings; overview of season.
(b) Other meetings may be called as necessary. Notification should be to membership by mail two weeks in advance of mandatory meetings.
§ 2-209. Purpose. [Amended 3-16-1992 by Ord. No. 03-92]
The purpose of the Softball Commission shall be to recognize, preserve and bring public attention to the present and future softball complexes and to promote interest in them.
§ 2-210. Property and facilities. [Amended 3-16-1992 by Ord. No. 03-92]
The Softball Commission shall be responsible for the permanent perpetuation and use of all Softball Commission property and facilities pertaining to operational programs, rules and regulations as may be proposed by the commission and approved by the City Council.
§ 2-211. Gifts, donations, earnings; annual audit. [Amended 3-16-1992 by Ord. No. 03-92]
The Softball Commission shall be empowered to receive gifts and donations in the name of the City for the purpose set out in this division and the commission shall have sole right of determination of the source of such gifts and donations. An annual audit of gifts, donations and earnings, and disposition of such shall be presented to the City Council at a regular meeting of the Council.
§ 2-212. Sponsoring of programs. [Amended 3-16-1992 by Ord. No. 03-92]
The Softball Commission may sponsor programs independently or in conjunction with other commissions and agencies of the City for public appreciation with Council approval.
§ 2-213. Appointment of committees. [Amended 3-16-1992 by Ord. No. 03-92]
The Softball Commission shall be empowered to appoint such committees as may be found necessary to accomplish the purposes of this division. Qualifications of committee members shall be as provided by the policy adopted by the commission and approved by the City Council.
§ 2-214. through § 2-230. (Reserved)
Consider Council Rules of Procedure Amendment.
Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer, discussed the changes that are being requested and explained these changes are reflective of Ordinance 23-01 and Ordinance 20-02. Smith moved, Spannagel seconded, to approve Council Rules of Procedure Amendment as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: DeLorge, Smith, Carr, Spannagel.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider Council/Mayor Pay Comps.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, did a comparison on the different communities and their council/mayor compensation. Councilperson Carr presented his thoughts and recommended councilmembers and mayor be paid $60 per meetings and the mayor salary be between $1,500.00 and $2,000.00. Carr moved, Smith seconded, to request the City Manager, Joe Sawyer, present a ordinance for Council/Mayor Pay Comps.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Set Public Hearing for Ordinance No 23-02 Community Development – DDA – Board of Directors.
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to set a public hearing for March 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. for Ordinance No. 23-02 Community Development – DDA – Board of Director.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider 1850 Parmenter Road Taxes.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, expressed that the current budget is healthy and that this expense will be taken out of the Industrial Fund. Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to pay the real 2022 taxes for 1850 Parmenter Road not to exceed $50,000.00.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Spannagel, DeLorge, Smith.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to adjourn at 8:21 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
Publish: February 26, 2023
