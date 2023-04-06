PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF OWOSSO
GRASS AND NOXIOUS WEEDS
CUTTING REQUIREMENTS
Sec. 18-122-125. It is the occupant’s and/or the owner’s responsibility to maintain yards and vacant lots free of the following:
1) Growth of noxious weeds;
2) Growth of grass over eight (8) inches; or
3) Any accumulation of dead weeds, grass or brush.
This is to be done at least once before May 15, 2023 and thereafter as often as may be necessary. Failure to comply will result in action by the City to remove the weeds, grass or brush. Department costs, plus a $100.00 minimum administration fee, will be charged to the occupant and/or owner.
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
City Clerk
Publish: April 6, 2023
