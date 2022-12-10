CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, December 05, 2022
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Mayor Teich addressed all those present on the need to treat each other with respect and civility, despite the emotional nature of the topic of the day. He went on to read aloud the Rules for Addressing City Council and the Rule of Civility and asked that people address him when speaking.
Dr. Gary Duehring, Commander of American Legion Post 57, spoke about showing respect to the flag, the republic, and military veterans by standing during the Pledge of Allegiance, and that not doing so was disrespectful to the people that fought for our freedoms. He said he would like some consideration for what the flag represents.
Mark Drayton, 13-year Marine and Army veteran, said he lost military brothers and sisters due to service and that sitting during the Pledge disrespects those that gave their lives. He suggested any Councilmember doing so should be recalled.
Stephen Schlaack said he wanted to correct some assumptions that were made at the last meeting regarding the religious affiliation of Owosso residents. He distributed census statistics for the county that showed less than 25% of residents consider themselves to be religious. He asked that Council work to represent everyone in the community, and that residents come together and share with others all the great things about Owosso.
Patrice Martin said she appreciated the sentiment of the opening prayer, though she didn’t participate in it. She said we need to look at the possibility of what exists in people of different though, embrace new ideas, and move forward.
Tom Manke said the statistics distributed earlier are “BS” and the Owosso community doesn’t have many Progressives but it has lots of mainstream Democrats and Republicans. He spoke about a secret group of Progressive women he believes are out to change things. He suggested they accept and work with the community instead.
Mike O’Leary, two-time veteran, said it is detestable not to honor the flag and the only reason the person in question can sit is because of the flag.
Robert Hooper spoke about the origin of prayer at government meetings and the idea that ignoring God is detrimental to a community. He went on to say that the intent of the founding fathers was to figure out how to get along without fighting one another, that unity would be impossible without respecting others and their differences.
Stacey Jamison said the online rhetoric has been disheartening and not representative of what we want to be as a community. She encouraged everyone to examine their own behavior and be an example for the next generation.
Greg Brodeur, County Commission Chairman, gave an update on County events including: bids for the rehabilitation of the Courthouse, the status of the new Veteran’s facility, progress on replacing the County Coordinator, work on next year’s budget, and the early success of the county land bank.
Rose Hooper asked that Ms. Olson respect the values of the community that she has now joined.
Isaiah Nash spoke emotionally about starting the school day with the Pledge and respecting those that fought for our freedoms, saying that the Pledge honors the sacrifice of all veterans.
Mayor Teich announced that the initial 30-minute time period for Citizen Comments had expired. He asked if there was anyone else that wished to comment. One person raised their hand. Council moved to extend the Citizen Comments and Questions period by 4 minutes.
Eddie Urban spoke about being wounded four times during his service in Cambodia and Vietnam, saying that at one point he was forced to attack the enemy with just a knife. He said he often wondered if anyone on the Council would give their life for the country if war came to the U.S. He encouraged everyone to try to get along and love one another. The audience responded with applause.
Councilmember Law pointed out that the statistics distributed by Mr. Schlaack were for the entire county, not just the City, and the City’s numbers could be higher. He also spoke about earning respect, showing respect to others, and the need to listen when you want to be heard.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
First Reading & Set Public Hearing – Zoning Ordinance Amendment. Conducted first reading and set a public hearing for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. to receive citizen comment on the proposed amendments to Chapter 38, Zoning, of the Code of Ordinances, to allow drive-through window service at marihuana retail locations.
2023 Income Threshold Poverty Exemptions. Adopted the 2023 Income Threshold Poverty Exemptions, as required by Public Act No. 390 of 1994.
Grant Application Authorization – Michigan DNR Spark Grant. Approved application for a Michigan DNR Spark Grant in the amount of $752,500.00 for improvements to the existing James Miner River Trail and construction of the unimproved trail section between Washington Street and the Oakwood Bridge.
Discharge of Rental Rehab Mortgage & Regulatory Agreement. Authorized discharge of the Rental Rehab Deferred Payment Mortgage and the associated Regulatory Agreement for Restriction of Use and Occupancy Michigan Rental Rehab Program as it relates to the property at 114 N. Washington Street (Woodworth Properties, LLC & Curwood Storage, LLC)) and further authorized the Mayor and City Clerk to execute appropriate documents.
2023 Schedule of Meetings. Adopted the 2023 Boards and Commissions Meeting Schedule.
Balancing Change Order - Water Tower and Standpipe Rehabilitation Project. Approved Balancing Change Order No. 1 to the contract with L&T Painting Company Inc. for additional work and materials for the Water Tower and Standpipe Rehabilitation Project, a 2022 DWSRF project, increasing the contract amount $8,200.00, and further approved payment to the contractor upon satisfactory completion of project or portion thereof up to the amount of $606,500.00.
Emergency Repair Authorization - Fire Department Engine 1. Authorized payment to Front Line Services, Inc. for emergency repair and replacement of parts on Fire Department Engine 1 in the amount of $14,376.12.
Flexible Spending Account Terms Adoption. Authorized acceptance of the terms governing the Flexible Spending Accounts available to City employees, with an effective date of January 1, 2023.
MDOT Cost Sharing Agreement - W. North Street Reconstruction. Approved cost sharing agreement with the Michigan Department of Transportation for the reconstruction of W. North Street from Shiawassee Street to Hickory Street in the amount of $347,000.00 and further approved payment up to the contract amount upon presentation of an approved invoice(s).
Purchase Authorization - Multi-function Copiers. Authorized agreement with Ricoh USA, Inc., through the State of Michigan’s MiDEAL purchasing program, for the purchase of 3 Ricoh multi-function copiers, supplies, and service for a 5-year period in the amount of $17,210.00.
Warrant No. 624. Authorized Warrant No. 624 as follows:
Check Register – November 2022. Affirmed check disbursements totaling $1,989,573.89 through November 30, 2022.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Easement Acceptance - Don & Metta Mitchell Amphitheater Grounds. Accepted a permanent easement from the Owosso Public Schools for the usage and maintenance of the grounds surrounding and leading to the Don & Metta Mitchell Performing Arts Center (Amphitheater) for the sum of One Dollar ($1.00).
COMMUNICATIONS
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Financial Report – October 2022
Owosso Historical Commission. Minutes of November 14, 2022.
Planning Commission. Minutes of November 28, 2022.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Gary Duehring thanked Council for standing and representing the residents of the City, and said we will be a stronger union if we mutually respect one another.
Mike Eckmyre said he is a veteran that has lost friends and family to war, and that disrespecting the flag is an insult to him and all other veterans. He said the Councilmember in question should be recalled for mocking the flag in a government setting.
Rose Hooper said she has lived in various spots across the country and that she had to learn to live with the folks in each community. She also noted that it was asking very little to stand for the people that fought for our flag.
Stephen Schlaack said he didn’t intend to cause confusion with his data on religious affiliation, that upon further investigation he found that census data revealed that 33.8% of City of Owosso residents reported being religious. He cautioned people about the dangers of mob mentality. He went on to say that he wants someone that thinks critically and stands for their convictions as his representative and asked that Councilmembers work for the benefit of all residents.
Tom Manke encouraged Council to look into resurrecting the plans to build a parking lot near the Arts Council in light of the fact that the old middle school will be redeveloped and amphitheater patrons will no longer be able to use the middle school lot for parking. He also suggested that if Council was willing to allow marijuana to be sold through a drive-through window they should allow wine to be sold in the same fashion.
Greg Brodeur, County Commission Chairman, asked if Council had any questions for him.
Robert Hooper said he has never appreciated Eddie Urban more than he has today, saying he is an example to us all. Eddie is a product of our past and should be respected, yet it behooves us all to be informed about other ideologies.
Eddie Urban thanked Council for extending the first Citizen Comment time just for him.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika invited everyone to attend the holiday party at Curwood Castle on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Councilmember Haber asked for a round of applause for all the veterans in the audience. They were given a standing ovation.
Councilmember Olson said that while she does not stand for the Pledge, she does turn to look at the flag when the Pledge is being recited. She has family members that are veterans and understands hers is a complicated stance. She said she is doing what she can to change things that she feels are objectionable as silence only serves the status quo. She said she deeply appreciates all that veterans have done for our country and that her right to protest came at the expense of veterans. She is not anti-American; she simply wants to hold the country to a higher ideal.
Councilmember Fear thanked everyone for coming to the meeting. She also thanked everyone that ran for City Council, noting they did so because they love this community and want to give back. She said it’s a lot of work to be a Councilmember, and its difficult at times, and she respects those that have stepped forward to give back to the community. There are people of all stripes in the community and all of them need to be respected. She hoped they could end the controversy tonight and put the community first.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, December 19, 2022
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority – term expires June 30, 2026
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2023
Downtown Historic District Commission - term expires June 30, 2024
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2025
Owosso Historical Commission – 2 terms expire December 31, 2022
Owosso Historical Commission – term expires December 31, 2023
SATA Board of Directors – term expires October 1, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:42 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Publish: December 10, 2022
