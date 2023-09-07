NOTICE OF HEARING
STATE OF MICHIGAN
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT-
FAMILY DIVISION
COUNTY OF HURON
CASE NO. 22-4884-NA
TO:
Joshua Adam Atwell Sr.
3009 West Dewey Road
Owosso, MI 48867
In the matter of:
Charlee Athena Atwell
Joshua Adam Atwell Jr.
A hearing regarding jurisdiction of the children will be conducted by the court on October 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Huron County Circuit Courtroom, 250 East Huron Avenue, Bad Axe, MI 48413 before Honorable Gerald M. Prill.
You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Joshua Adam Atwell Sr. personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in the termination of you parental rights.
Publish: September 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2023
