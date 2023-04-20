NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40466-DE

Estate of ALFRED E. HOLLER

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Alfred E. Holler, died October 21, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Debra L. Smith representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: November 22, 2022

DEBRA L. SMITH

Personal representative

1215 N. Hickory Street

Owosso, MI 48817

Telephone No. (989) 277-6427

LYNN D. BOWNE P25976

Attorney at Law

114 East Main Street, Suite 215

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-2900

Publish: April 20, 2023

