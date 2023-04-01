NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40422-DE
Estate of DOUGLAS G. SAYERS, deceased. Date of Birth: July 14, 1953
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Douglas G. Sayers, died December 27, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Susan Michael, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: March 29, 2023
SUSAN MICHAEL
Personal representative
8400 N. Seymour Rd.
Owosso, MI 48867
Telephone No. (248) 929-1161
MARISA R. COPES P-84741
Attorney at Law
233 W. Broad St.
Chesaning, Michigan 48616
Telephone No. (989) 845-4333
Publish: April 1, 2023
