NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40422-DE

Estate of DOUGLAS G. SAYERS, deceased. Date of Birth: July 14, 1953

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Douglas G. Sayers, died December 27, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Susan Michael, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: March 29, 2023

SUSAN MICHAEL

Personal representative

8400 N. Seymour Rd.

Owosso, MI 48867

Telephone No. (248) 929-1161

MARISA R. COPES P-84741

Attorney at Law

233 W. Broad St.

Chesaning, Michigan 48616

Telephone No. (989) 845-4333

Publish: April 1, 2023

