Shiawassee Health and Wellness:
Notice of Public Hearing
In accordance with Public Act 258 of 1974 (Sec.226 (1)(e), a Public Hearing on the Mental Health Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is scheduled for Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Board meeting which begins at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at: Shiawassee Health and Wellness, Board Room 1555 Industrial Drive. Owosso, Michigan, 48867.
The public is invited to present information and opinions concerning mental health needs in the community, as well as to make comments for consideration when preparing the Annual Program Plan and Budget Submission.
Publish: September 22, 23 and 24, 2022
