Shiawassee Health and Wellness is soliciting sealed bid proposals for Auditing Services from a certified independent public accounting firm to audit its financial statements for fiscal years ended September 30, 2023, 2024, and 2025. To read specifics on requirements to submit a bid please see shiabewell.org, “About Us”, “Bids” for details.
Publish: June 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2023
