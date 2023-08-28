NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
Estate of SANDRA L. FORD TRUST, uad 11/28/2022 Date of Birth: April 13, 1935.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Todd Edward Swartz, Deceased, died August 5, 2022.
The decedent settlor and original trustee, Sandra L. Ford, who lived at 2127 N. Chipman Road, Owosso, Michigan 48867, died on August 15, 2023. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Bethany A. Burnett, successor trustee, c/o 312 N. Water Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice. Date: August 24, 2023
BETHANY A. BURNETT,
Trustee
c/o 312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Rebecca C. McClear PLC
REBECCA C. McCLEAR P25674
Attorney at Law
312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 725-8189
Publish: August 28, 2023
