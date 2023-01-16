Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM on January 25, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE SALE –Anthony J. Savage and Julia A. Savage, original mortgagors, granted a Mortgage to United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, its successors and assigns, United States Department of Agriculture fka United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, dated May 24, 1996, and recorded May 24, 1996 as Liber 852, Page 296 in official records of Shiawassee County Register of Deeds, Michigan, which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of $143,730.33. The following described premises situated in the Township of Perry, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan, to-wit: Part of the Southwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 24, Town 5 North, Range 2 East, described as beginning at a point on the West line of Section 24 which is South along the West line 1420.44 feet from the Northwest corner of said Section 24; thence continuing South along said West line 100.0 feet; thence South 88 degrees 56`10” East parallel with the North 1/8th line, as occupied, 300.0 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of said Section a distance of 100.0 feet; thence North 88 degrees 56`10” West 300.0 feet to the point of beginning. Commonly known as 12305 S Morrice Road, Morrice, MI 48857 Property ID# 014-24-100-005 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA 600.3241, in which case the redemption period shall be 1 month, or under MCL 600.3241a 30 days from the date of such sale, or 15 days from the MCL 600.3241a (b) notice, whichever is later, or extinguished pursuant to MCL 600.3238. If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL 600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice ATTENTION PURCHASERS: This sale may be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee. In that event, your damages, if any, shall be limited solely to the return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest. This notice is from a debt collector. Dated: December 14, 2022 For more information, please call: (513) 852-6066 Daniel A. Cox Wood + Lamping, LLP Attorneys for Servicer 600 Vine Street, Suite 2500, Cincinnati, OH 45202 File 22-11013
Publish: December 26, 2022 and January 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2022.
