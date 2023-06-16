NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
Estate of THE BARBARA G. STRAIT REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST Dated May 11, 2006.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Barbara G. Strait, who lived at 8301 Doyle Road, Laingsburg, Michigan 48848 died May 17, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Cynthia G. Suggate, Trustee, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 12, 2023
CYNTHIA G. SUGGATE
Trustee
6578 Colby Lake Road
Laingsburg, Michigan 48848
Telephone No. (517) 651-5669
Publish: June 16, 2023
