NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40333-DE
Estate of CRAIG W. SVESKA
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Craig W. Sveska, died November 25, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to David Sveska, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: December 30, 2022
DAVID SVESKA
Personal representative
8134 Warner Road
Saline, MI 48176
Telephone No. (743) 355-5961
LYNN D. BOWNE P25976
Attorney at Law
114 East Main Street, Suite 215
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-2900
Publish: January 6, 2023
